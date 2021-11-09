BMO Capital Markets Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $145.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.43.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -153.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.