BMO Capital Markets Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$156.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBH. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.29.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$136.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$94.56 and a 12 month high of C$137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 53.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.93%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

