BMO Capital Markets Trims Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Target Price to C$13.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.64.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$799.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.