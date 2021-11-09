BOOM Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $42,877.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00223997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00094740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,463,673 coins and its circulating supply is 778,432,940 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

