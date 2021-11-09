Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 47,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 211,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $33.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

