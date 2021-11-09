Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

Shares of DASH opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.10.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

