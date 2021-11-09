Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $50,757,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,212 shares of company stock worth $7,628,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

