Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $478,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 1,905,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $27,701,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 197.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 916,948 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Eventbrite by 112.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 871,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eventbrite by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,176 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EB stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

