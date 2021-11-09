Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BILI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Bilibili stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.