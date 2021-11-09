Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $461,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $176.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.