Boqii Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,235 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,021% compared to the typical volume of 178 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 52,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,115. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Boqii has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Boqii by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,129,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii in the second quarter worth $7,184,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Boqii by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boqii by 193.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 97,165 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Boqii in the second quarter worth $394,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

