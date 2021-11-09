BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle Sells 6,000 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

