Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 60,854 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Mohawk Industries worth $31,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.64. 6,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

