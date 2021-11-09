Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,034,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,249,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.09. 1,756,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,580,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $140.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

