Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $268.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYDGF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $193.21. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.02. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $163.85 and a twelve month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

