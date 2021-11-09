Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given a C$262.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) received a C$262.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$262.64.

Shares of TSE BYD traded down C$0.85 on Tuesday, hitting C$241.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,207. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$196.87 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$245.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$233.36.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$531.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

