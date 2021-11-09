Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 2,098 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

UNH traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $461.52. 30,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.24 and a 200-day moving average of $414.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $465.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

