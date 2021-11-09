Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $22.92 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $11.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,975.49. 31,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,020.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,841.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,656.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $486,079,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.