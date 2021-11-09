Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $66,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $505.61. 36,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

