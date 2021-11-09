Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 763 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,888 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.63.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.99. 21,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,592. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.