Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. 6,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,970. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

