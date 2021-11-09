Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BMS opened at GBX 248.64 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.89. The stock has a market cap of £79.95 million and a P/E ratio of 18.54. Braemar Shipping Services has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

