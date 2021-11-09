Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BMS opened at GBX 248.64 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.89. The stock has a market cap of £79.95 million and a P/E ratio of 18.54. Braemar Shipping Services has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85.
Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile
