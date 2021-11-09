Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$32.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.41.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

