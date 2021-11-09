Brick & Kyle Associates Buys 1,464 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. 61,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,580,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

