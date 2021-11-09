Brick & Kyle Associates Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 272.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.71. 16,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,519 shares of company stock worth $51,186,676. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

