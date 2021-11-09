Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Franklin Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the second quarter worth $3,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $1,798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FKWL opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

