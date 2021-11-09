Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Limbach worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

