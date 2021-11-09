Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedNat were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 71.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNHC opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FedNat Holding has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

