Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 113,400 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 113,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

