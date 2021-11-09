Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Perma-Pipe International worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPIH opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

