Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.44.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.48 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

