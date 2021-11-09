Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. OneMain reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMF remained flat at $$53.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 944,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $63.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.