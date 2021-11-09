Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the highest is $3.56. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,569. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,189. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

