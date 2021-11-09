Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $157.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.24 million and the highest is $168.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $128.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $603.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $662.78 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $729.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,038,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,653,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.