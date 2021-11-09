Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $415.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $417.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

