Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post sales of $1.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.59 million, with estimates ranging from $20.61 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

AGRX stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

