Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.74. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 368,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,590,000 after buying an additional 147,739 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 397.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $13,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

