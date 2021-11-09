Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.59 Million

Analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $29.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.42 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $114.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.55 million to $115.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $126.02 million, with estimates ranging from $125.93 million to $126.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DHX. B. Riley lifted their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,890. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.