Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report sales of $646.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $639.00 million and the highest is $653.50 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $2,506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,522. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.