Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,527. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after buying an additional 741,921 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

