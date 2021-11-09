Brokerages Expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $22.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $22.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JXN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,864. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.