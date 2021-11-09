Brokerages Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will announce sales of $86.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.68 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $344.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $344.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $392.05 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for N-able.
N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter.
NYSE:NABL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 173,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,350. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
N-able Company Profile
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
