Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.