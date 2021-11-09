Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Post $2.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $2.72. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.46. 399,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.71. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

