Brokerages Set 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Target Price at $31.50

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 772,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,641.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 236,183 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $21.29 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.