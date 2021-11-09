Brokerages Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Target Price at $24.75

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atotech by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atotech by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

