Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT at $60.83

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $105,794.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,235. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 1,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,422. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 885.31, a PEG ratio of 94.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.