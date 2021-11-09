Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $227.91

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.91.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,760. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $201.11 and a 12 month high of $231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

