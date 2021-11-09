Brokerages Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) PT at €87.50

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.63 ($104.26).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Friday.

ETR KRN traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €93.60 ($110.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.06. Krones has a twelve month low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a twelve month high of €92.25 ($108.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.86.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

