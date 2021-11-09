Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $385.17

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.40.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $341.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,124. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.